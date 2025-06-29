Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,477,000 after buying an additional 931,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after buying an additional 4,572,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,954,000 after buying an additional 708,523 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,491,000 after purchasing an additional 975,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,755,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.