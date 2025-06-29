Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,464 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $94,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

