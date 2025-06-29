Sovran Advisors LLC Buys 10,454 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,702 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

