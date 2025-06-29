Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up about 1.0% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $191.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.56 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.