Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,170.34, for a total transaction of $1,284,841.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,453,786.92. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,816.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,883.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,885.09. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,454.41 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

