Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $301.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.31 and its 200-day moving average is $279.30. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $214.49 and a 52-week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

