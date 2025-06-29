ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) & United States Steel (NYSE:X) Critical Review

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) and United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ZK International Group has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Steel has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of ZK International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of United States Steel shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of ZK International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of United States Steel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZK International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 United States Steel 1 6 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ZK International Group and United States Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.

United States Steel has a consensus price target of $43.80, indicating a potential downside of 20.33%. Given United States Steel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United States Steel is more favorable than ZK International Group.

Profitability

This table compares ZK International Group and United States Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A United States Steel 0.64% 1.69% 0.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZK International Group and United States Steel”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZK International Group $108.20 million 0.10 -$2.78 million N/A N/A United States Steel $15.64 billion 0.80 $384.00 million $0.29 189.56

United States Steel has higher revenue and earnings than ZK International Group.

Summary

United States Steel beats ZK International Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. The company also provides stainless steel band, copper strip, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products. Its products are used in various applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. The company also exports its products to Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke. This segment serves customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, automotive, construction, container, appliance, and electrical markets. The Mini Mill segment provides hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and coated sheets and electrical steel products. This segment serves customers in the automotive, construction, pipe and tube, sheet converter, electrical, solar industrial equipment, and service center markets. The USSE segment provides slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill products, and spiral welded pipes. This segment serves customers in the construction, container, appliance and electrical, service center, conversion, oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The Tubular segment offers seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing products, as well as standard and line pipe and mechanical tubing products primarily to customers in the oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. It also engages in the real estate business. United States Steel Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

