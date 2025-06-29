Comparing First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) & First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and First Northwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A First Northwest Bancorp -1.47% -1.20% -0.08%

Volatility and Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A First Northwest Bancorp $124.95 million 0.57 -$6.61 million ($0.22) -34.41

This table compares First Republic Bank and First Northwest Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Republic Bank and First Northwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Northwest Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Northwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 68.43%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also originates one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. First Northwest Bancorp operates branch offices in Clallam, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, and Whatcom Counties, Washington. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

