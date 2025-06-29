Apparel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 28th

NIKE, Walmart, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventories of clothing, footwear and related accessories that a manufacturer or retailer holds for sale. They represent the quantity and variety of items on hand, and effective management of these stocks involves forecasting demand, optimizing order quantities and turnover rates to minimize holding costs and avoid shortages. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NKE traded up $9.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 117,428,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,803,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. NIKE has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,424,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,041,297. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.24. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,107,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.22 and its 200 day moving average is $492.27. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.82 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

