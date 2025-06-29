Analyzing SharkNinja (SN) & Its Peers

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SharkNinja to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SharkNinja and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharkNinja 7.86% 28.89% 12.86% SharkNinja Competitors 7.47% 8.13% 13.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SharkNinja and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SharkNinja $5.53 billion $438.70 million 30.59 SharkNinja Competitors $13.94 billion $608.19 million 13.72

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SharkNinja’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SharkNinja. SharkNinja is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

34.8% of SharkNinja shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of SharkNinja shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SharkNinja has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharkNinja’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SharkNinja and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharkNinja 0 1 7 0 2.88 SharkNinja Competitors 207 1721 2644 79 2.56

SharkNinja currently has a consensus target price of $121.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.68%. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies have a potential upside of 4.59%. Given SharkNinja’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SharkNinja is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

SharkNinja beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers. The company sells its products through traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels and e-commerce channels, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels under the Shark and Ninja brands. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

