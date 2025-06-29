Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,576 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE ACN opened at $295.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $273.19 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

