3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,716 shares of company stock worth $209,906,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $269.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.50. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $271.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

