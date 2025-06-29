Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 47,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,540,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,867,000 after buying an additional 139,701 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $198.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.33. The stock has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.