Sovran Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $528.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $502.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.32. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

