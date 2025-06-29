CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Boosted by Prakash Investment Advisors LLC

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 3.4% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $499.33 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $506.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.08 and a 200 day moving average of $401.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -723.67 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total transaction of $869,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.93, for a total transaction of $985,218.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,846,068.63. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,821 shares of company stock worth $115,966,659. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

