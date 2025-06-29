Skylands Capital LLC Sells 7,550 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Halliburton by 828.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,301,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,836 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Halliburton by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,502 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

