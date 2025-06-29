Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Position Lifted by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 147,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 358.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 160,592 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,670,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,261,000 after purchasing an additional 724,040 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen raised Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $35.00 price target on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59 and a beta of -1.06.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

