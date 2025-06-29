Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,541 Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $553,572,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Realty Income by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after buying an additional 166,178 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Realty Income by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 488,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $1,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $57.06 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.73%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

