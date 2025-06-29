Citizens National Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.0% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 26,761.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after buying an additional 2,078,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after buying an additional 1,403,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $285.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.84 and its 200 day moving average is $281.76. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh bought 9,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $292.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,874,231.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

