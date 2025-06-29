Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,009,000 after buying an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shell Trading Down 0.0%

Shell stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $211.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.