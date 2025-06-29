Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $2.86 Million Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Oracle by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Oracle by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $210.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $590.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223 in the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

