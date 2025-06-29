Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.2% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 397,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE FI opened at $172.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.46 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.34 and its 200 day moving average is $200.51.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.