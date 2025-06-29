Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Has $403,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus set a $43.00 price target on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

