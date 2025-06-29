29,177 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC) Bought by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 8.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UDEC opened at $36.29 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

