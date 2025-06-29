S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) traded up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.80 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 26.35 ($0.36). 3,055,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 2,029,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.40 ($0.33).

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.75. The firm has a market cap of £162.13 million, a PE ratio of 2,635.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.