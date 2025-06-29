Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $70,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Equinix by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,807,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,860,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Equinix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,656,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $785.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $867.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $880.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.01%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

