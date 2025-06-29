Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.0% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

