Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2025

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLTFree Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.0% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF



The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

