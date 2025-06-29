Crown Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Crown Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of PNOV opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $661.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

