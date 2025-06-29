Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

