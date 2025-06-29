Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 300.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,984.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,900.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,840.36. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,491.03 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

