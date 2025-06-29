Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 70,952 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

