Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.01 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.10). 33,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 187,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.10).

Renalytix Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -72.91. The company has a market capitalization of £29.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.19.

About Renalytix

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The Company’s lead product is KidneyIntelX, which has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S.

