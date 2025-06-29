Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.69 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 2,366,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,390,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88.
About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
