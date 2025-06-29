Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.47. 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.
Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.
