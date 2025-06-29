Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sunora Foods Inc. (CVE:SNF – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 123,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 30,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$6.68 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00.
Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.
