Crown Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $913,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,912,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $278.42 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

