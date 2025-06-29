Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.48. The stock has a market cap of $471.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

