Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,059,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,619,000 after buying an additional 408,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,017,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,587,000 after buying an additional 441,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sanofi by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,991,000 after buying an additional 5,091,304 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sanofi by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,073 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,776,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,164,000 after purchasing an additional 369,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $2.0369 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.