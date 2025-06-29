Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 420 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 1.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,352.8% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 212,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197,414 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Master S Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 187,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $1,485,000.

DUHP opened at $35.29 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

