Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 488894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,075,000 after buying an additional 10,073,915 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,952,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,196,000 after buying an additional 1,297,835 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,721,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,088,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,164,000 after buying an additional 817,289 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,145,000.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

