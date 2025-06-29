Contrasting Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED) & Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Reeds and Jones Soda, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reeds 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 0.00

Reeds currently has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. Given Reeds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Reeds is more favorable than Jones Soda.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reeds -33.24% N/A -61.17% Jones Soda -51.13% -209.02% -77.37%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Reeds and Jones Soda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Reeds has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Soda has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Reeds shares are held by institutional investors. 88.0% of Reeds shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Jones Soda shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reeds and Jones Soda”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reeds $37.95 million 1.20 -$13.15 million ($1.86) -0.54 Jones Soda $19.16 million 1.09 -$9.90 million ($0.09) -2.00

Jones Soda has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reeds. Jones Soda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reeds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Reeds beats Jones Soda on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reeds

Reed's, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas. It sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants, as well as directly to consumers through www.drinkreeds.com. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name. It also offers co-brand and private label products; fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime; food products; and other products comprising teas, lemonade, vitamin enhanced waters, hydration beverages, and naturally flavored sparkling waters. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, and directly to national and regional retail accounts, as well as in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, sandwich shops, and burger restaurants; sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items; and licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

