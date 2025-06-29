Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,149,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,658,768,000 after buying an additional 105,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,873,000 after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Ecolab by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,995,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,300,000 after acquiring an additional 304,478 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,549,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,129,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,201,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ecolab Trading Up 1.6%
ECL stock opened at $267.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.23. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.96 and a 52 week high of $273.69.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.
Ecolab Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.33%.
Ecolab Profile
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ecolab
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.