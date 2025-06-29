Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $40.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 162.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,033 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

