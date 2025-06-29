Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. Buys 4,869 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,793.7% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 259,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 245,533 shares in the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 80,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.