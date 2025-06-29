International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $289.69 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $173.38 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

