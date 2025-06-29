Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. Sells 16,591 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,591 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 7.7% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $15,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

