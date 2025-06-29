Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,849,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205,273 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $234,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after buying an additional 12,011,983 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 701.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,309,000 after buying an additional 10,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827,317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $257,618,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY opened at $46.34 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

