Sovran Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,266 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

