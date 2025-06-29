K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 15,800 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 173.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 114,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 195,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 54,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

