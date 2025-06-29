Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 163 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $337.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $338.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

